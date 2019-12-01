John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ to be out on Independence Day

By | Published: 5:39 pm

After Batla House becoming John Abraham’s massive Independence Day release this year, he is set to bring yet another power-packed thriller Attack around the same time next year.

The action thriller, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, will hit big screens next year on August 14, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

Lakshya Raj Anand is making his directorial debut with the feature produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, PEN Studios, John’s JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor.

Late in October, the actor gave a sneak peek into his preparations for the film by sharing a video on Instagram wherein he was seen undergoing training on handling a revolver under an expert.

Recently the actor marked his comeback to the comedy genre with his film Pagalpanti which released on November 22. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak.

Meanwhile, John is also set to come with the sequel of his 2018 thriller Satyamev Jayate which will open in theatres on October 2 next year.