Johnson boys, Little Flower girls triumph in Basketball tournament

Hyderabad: Johnson Grammar School ICSE boys and Little Flower School girls emerged champions in the 5th Johnson Grammar School CBSE Nacharam Inter-School prize money invitation basketball tournament that concluded on Saturday.

Johnson Grammar School rallied to defeat St Joseph, King Koti, 43-36 after trailing 21-22 at the breather in the final. Little Flower School girls had the measure of Gitanjali Devashala Balamrai 26-22.

In the boys final, lanky Pranav and Kunal did the bulk of scoring to put St Joseph ahead . However, on resumption, Johnson turned the tables as Vignesh and Vishnu put up stellar performances.

The highlight of the girls final was Ria’s outstanding show. She scored 22 points of the team’s total score of 26 points. For the losers, it was Joshika Reddy and Tanvitha, who played well.

Results (all finals)

Boys: Johnson Grammar School ICSE 43 (Vignesh 24, Vishnu 14) bt St.Joseph King Koti 36, Pranav 13, Kunal 10)

Girls: Little Flower School 26 (Ria 22) bt Gitanjali 22 (Joshika Reddy 10, Tanvita 8)

