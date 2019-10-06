Johnson Controls eyes smart cities 

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: $31.4 billion Ireland-based Johnson Controls, is witnessing increasing opportunities in India’s smart cities & smart buildings’ space. It is a global diversified technology company specialising in creating intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next-generation transportation systems.

Highlighting the opportunity, Visal Leng, president, Building Solutions, APAC, Johnson Controls, told Telangana Today, “Globally, smart cities have been a big focus area and opportunity for us. Johnson which was strong in hardware capabilities is now strengthening its software capabilities. We are building digital platforms that have applications in smart cities and smart buildings. Smart cities in India offers a $27 billion opportunity and already about 5,000 projects in 100 smart cities are under implementation. We have contributed to smart cities globally and with the help of our engineers in India, we are actively engaged in smart city projects and will continue to seek more opportunities in future as well.”

He added, “India is a key market for us as the industrial, commercial and residential buildings space is growing as well as the availability of talent pool here.”

Johnson Controls India primarily provides products, solutions and systems across heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), building management system, fire suppression, industrial refrigeration, monitoring, adaptive traffic, retail and marine. The company has expertise across segments including industrial, commercial, retail, airports, metros, datacentres, smart city transportation & surveillance, hospitality and healthcare.

India market

Shrikant Bapat, GM, Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls, India, said, “All our products are focused on ensuring energy efficiency. Cost of electricity is high in India and everyone wants to save on electricity. And the green concept and culture is fast picking up. The company operates five R&D facilities, eight manufacturing units, eight offices and over 40 branches across India. We have scope to expand our existing facilities, and wherever we have necessity, we will explore green-field facilities. If the Hyderabad market continues to grow the way it is growing now, we could look at establishing a facility here. We cater to both domestic and export markets from our India units. We are currently exporting our products to Middle East and Africa.”

Major verticals for the company had been commercial buildings sector, followed by the residential space. Within the commercial building space- multi-use properties, datacentres, airports, retail, hotels and hospitals are the key sectors.

“Datacentres are a growing segment at present in India where we provide chillers, air distribution systems (ducting, diffusers, filters, grills, dampers and a whole suite of products), building management system products (sensors and server management solutions), and fire detection and separation. Many datacentres in the country are using our solutions today. We also provide video surveillance and access,” he added.

The company sees double-digit growth in India across its offerings year-on-year and will continue to make significant investments in the country.

Tech innovation

Johnson Controls has 1,700 engineers who are working on products that are used both in India and globally. However, the company offers unique solutions that are tailor-made to suit to individual user’s needs.

Globally and in India, there is growth in automation-both office and home. A lot of these products and solutions are being developed in India. The company offers office automation solutions under its ‘Companion’ category, Bapat informed.

Leng added, “We are seeing convergence of systems that control elevators, lighting and HVAC in buildings. We are creating such systems. We see that we move from individual systems and connect & integrate them. We will use artificial intelligence (AI) so that we can optimise and analyse data to create autonomous buildings. We have capabilities in these emerging technologies in both India and the US with a team of data scientists and we will apply AI in several areas. We are already investing big in AI, globally.”

Johnson Controls has also beefed up investments in IT security and has a chief security officer to inject needed investments to strengthen security architecture/infrastructure. The company also meets the needs of data protection expectations of its clients.

Globally, the company is also backing startups that are working on unique technologies.

Growth strategy

“In India we are open to both organic and inorganic growth. Depending on the opportunity and market, we could look at acquisition opportunities in future,” added Leng.

Johnson Controls will launch new digital solutions, sensors and chillers in India along with the global roll out. Depending on the suitability, the company will add new facilities to manufacture new products.

The company is also talking to certain State governments that are creating industrial clusters to provide its range of solutions. “We are currently in talks in a couple of places. We have already served Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar,” Bapat informed.

