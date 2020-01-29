Johnson lifts to set up production unit in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Chennai-headquartered Johnson Lifts and Escalators has set its eyes on Telangana to set up a manufacturing unit.

The steady momentum that Hyderabad and the State had been witnessing in the real estate sector is fuelling demand for lifts, according to Albert Dhiraviyam, its Country Head (Marketing).

“We are keen on setting up a unit in Telangana. It could see an investment upwards of Rs 100 crore and will initially have a capacity to make 5,000 units. We initially set a target to be here in about four year or so. However, we will be open to come here early if the demand peaks,” he said.

For now, Telangana is the biggest contributor for sales. It is expecting a turnover of Rs 200 crore from the State in two years. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets buy about 6,000 units a year, he said.

Availability of trained manpower will be a factor that it will look at while deciding the investment in TS, he said.

It now has four factories with a combined facility output of 16,000 units per annum. It is now doing about 12,000 units. The factories span 3 lakh sq mt and only 25% of the space is used so far. A new integrated and automated lift factory is now ready for production at Senguda in Tamil Nadu. This will be able to make an additional 6,000 lifts. “While we will look to use the available space first, we will not shy away from going to a new location if demand

rises,” he said.

It now has about 22% market share and has in 2019 crossed a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore by delivering 12,000 plus units, the official said.

Real estate apart, its sees demand from regional airport development, modernisation of airports, railway and metro rail stations, bus terminals, foot-over-bridges.

New range

The company has launched a High Speed Lift and a Villa Lift for Telangana market. The high speed one is suited for high-rise buildings of 30 to 40 floors. It will have a premium car finish and has a gearless motor. It will be able to travel at 2.5 m/sec.

The Villa Lift, as the name suggests are for villas, will have special cabin interiors, glass doors and are ideal for use upto three floors with a speed of 0.6 m/sec. “More luxury villas are coming. Many are also asking for lift to aid the aging people in the houses,” Dhiraviyam said adding that is working with multiple real estate developers.

