Join Motu-Patlu for a Yoga session

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Nicktoons Motu-Patlu have set out to spread the message of well-being on International Yoga Day (June 21) with fun and spirited campaign called “Yoga Se Hi Hoga”. As part of this initiative, Motu-Patlu will now be a part of the biggest yoga event in the country in Ranchi. The duo will perform yoga asanas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and approximately 25,000 yoga enthusiasts at the city’s Prabhat Tara Maidan! Yoga asanas and pranayamas along with a few warm-up exercises will be performed.

The grand event that the toons will be a part of promoting yoga will witness over 25,000 people including the State’s Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Ministers of various Departments and dignitaries of the State practising yoga with our beloved Nicktoons.Nicktoons have been actively advocating Yoga amongst children by being part of several initiatives year on year. We are sure that Motu-Patlu will inspire kids towards physical and mental well-being.