Joined KKR at the right moment of my career, says Dinesh Karthik

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Dinesh Karthik said that it is one of the best managed teams in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to RK on the YouTube channel, he reminiscenced how he has joined the team and that was his best phase in his career. “I think it came at a time when I felt it was the right time. The first year went great, the second year – when it came to results – it wasn’t as good as we wanted because we couldn’t qualify for the playoffs, but overall, the journey has been terrific. The boys have responded well to me, and it should translate into results soon.”

Speaking about the controversy that erupted last year when the Caribbean star Andre Russell hit out at the team saying there were a few bad decisions that resulted in a bad season, the captain clarified, “To be fair, he’s one of those guys who wears his heart on his sleeve. We had a conversation over it. We discussed it out. He wasn’t happy that the team wasn’t winning, that is the bottom line. Whatever he said, I completely respected it. He got a taste of Indian media as well, he realised that what is said and what comes out can be two different things. He was a little apologetic as well. At the end of the day, I have a great relationship with him. If I didn’t have a great relationship with him, it could have spiralled into something nasty,” the captain said.