Jonas Brothers kick off tour

Jonas Brothers are finally treating their fans with the biggest gig of the year — a tour! Nick, Kevin, and Joe performed their new song Runaway live with Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee, reported E! News.

For the opening night of their ‘Happiness Begins’ tour, the pop band gave the crowd a major surprise by recruiting their Latin friends on the stage together for the first time. The packed audience couldn’t stop cheering when the six artists walked onstage in their trendy and vibrant outfits.

Fans began to speculate that the group would reunite for a show when Sebastian revealed that he had reached Miami ahead of the concert and he also tagged the venue in his Instagram Stories, so the secret got out pretty fast.

The ‘J sisters’ Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas were present for the concert in Miami. Before the show, Sophie and Priyanka were spotted doing some shopping in the coastal city. Danielle showed off the gorgeous view from their hotel, which was totally jealousy-inducing on her Instagram account.

“The #jsisters for life,” Priyanka captioned the beyond adorable picture.The Jonas Brothers aren’t the only ones performing; fans will also get to see Bebe Rexha and Dr Phil’s son, Jordan McGraw, perform.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared photographs from the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour. After posting a string of Instagram stories and videos from the concert, Priyanka shared the photographs with her J sisters — Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. She captioned the image: “#wivesontour Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actor had also shared an image of herself along with her husband Nick Jonas, Sophie with Joe jonas and Danielle with Kevin Jonas. “Family. Happiness Begins sold out tour! Crushed it! So proud of you guys,” she captioned it.