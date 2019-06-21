Jonas Brothers team up with Sebastian Yatra

By | Published: 4:19 pm

After treating fans with songs like Sucker and Cool, which are still topping music charts, the band is back with another track. The new song happens to be their first bilingual track. Jonas Brothers- Nick, Kevin, and Joe have collaborated with Latin superstar– Sebastian Yatra and others artists including Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha for the track Runaway, following the release of their album Chasing Happiness.

Nick shared the fun and peppy music video on his Twitter handle. The video also shows the JoBros singing along with other stars in the chorus, before Daddy Yankee takes centre stage with his extended feature. “When the opportunity came about to work with Yatra, Natti, and Daddy Yankee, it was a no brainer. We love Latin music and are so excited for the fans to hear us in our first Latin feature,” the band told Entertainment Weekly. Sebastian, a long-time fan of the brothers said a chance meeting with them six years ago set the ball in motion for the collaboration and having hitmakers Natasha and Yankee on-board was beyond perfect.