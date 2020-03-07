Jonny Bravo fancied for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 11:22 pm

Chennai: The Neil Darashah-trained Jonny Brovo looks good among six contenders in the Guindy Grand Prix (Grace-3) 1600 metres, a terms for horses 3-years-old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up.

The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

Selections:

1. Europa Star 1, Fakhrunisa 2, Emile 3

2. One Lucky Girl 1, King Horof 2, Protea 3

3. Big Treasure 1, Regal Tribute 2, Agnes 3

4. Kings Show 1, Lord Ascot 2, Priceless Treasue 3

5. Johnny Bravo 1, Sanctuary Cove 2, Beethovan 3

6. Oscars Thunder 1, King T’Chala 2, Tudor Treasure 3

7. Sabihaa 1, Hebe 2, Country’s Glory 3

Day’s Best: Oscars Thunder.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.