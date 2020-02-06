Joshi takes the centre stage on Day 2

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi posted a four-under-67 to take the centrestage in round two of the Vooty & Haldi Presents Golconda Masters Golf Championship, powered by Telangana Tourism, at the Hyderabad Golf Club (HGC) on Thursday. Joshi grabbed a two-shot lead as his halfway total stood at 11-under-131.

Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat fired a 68 to move into second place at nine-under-133. Shamim Khan produced the day’s best score of 63 to rise to tied third at eight-under-134. The three others in joint third were Kolkata’s Shankar Das, Bengaluru’s Trishul Chinnappa and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema.

The halfway cut was declared at one-over-143. Fifty-five professionals made the cut. Khalin Joshi (64-67), lying overnight tied second and one off the lead, got off to a flying start on Thursday with a birdie blitz on the first three holes where he played his wedges to perfection. The 27-year-old former Asian Tour winner landed his lob wedge approach from 44 yards within an inch of the pin on the second hole.

Khalin then had a bumpy stretch as a three-putt and two erratic tee shots brought him three bogeys in exchange for two birdies between the fifth and the ninth. Joshi, a four-time winner on the PGTI, made his fourth three-putt of the tournament on the 10th where he made par after missing a two-footer for birdie.

However, Khalin salvaged the round and emerged leader with birdies on the 14th and 15th making a 17-footer on the latter.

“I had a terrific start and was in good ball-striking form. However, I feel I could’ve played better as I didn’t really capitalize on the start. The two bogeys on the par-3s were quite disappointing and so were the two three-putts. But I put together a solid back-nine and made good of a lucky break on the 15th,’’ said Joshi.

Ahlawat (65-68), who was tied fifth and two off the lead after round one, made a move up the leaderboard with an eventful round. Veer, another consistent performer at the HGC, was six-under over the first 10 holes having made a 30-feet eagle on the eighth along with five birdies at the cost of a bogey.

Ahlawat, who enjoyed a career-best fifth place finish on the PGTI Rankings last year, then made a couple of errors with his tee shots on the 14th and 17th that resulted in a bogey and a double-bogey respectively.

Shamim Khan produced a fabulous run of five consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 17th during his 63. He sank a total of 10 birdies against two bogeys.

Prominent names including Delhi’s Rashid Khan (69), Pune’s Udayan Mane (67) and Patna’s Aman Raj (71) were in tied seventh at seven-under-135.

Round one leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh shot a 75 and thus dropped to tied 20th at four-under-138.

Venkkat Gautham (69-72) was the only Hyderabad-based professional to make the cut. He was in tied 37th at one-under-141.

Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, playing as a professional for the first time, missed the cut as he totaled 26-over-168.

