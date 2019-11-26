Journalist arrested on charges of extortion in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Siddipet: A journalist who was allegedly associated with Maoist group in the past was arrested on charges of extortion in multiple cases in Sidddipet district on Tuesday. The police recovered a car, two smart phones, accreditation card and other material from him.

The accused was identified as Chinthalapally Bapu Reddy (46), a native of Yellaipally village of Chinnakodur and a resident of Siddipet town. Following a complaint from the victims, the police nabbed the accused, who confessed to the crime. A Siddipet court remanded the accused.

Siddipet Town Inspector Saidulu said the accused had allegedly extorted Rs 2 lakh from a politician threatening to post an objectionable video of him on social networking sites.

Similarly, he had also shot a KGBV woman teacher pillion riding on a male teacher’s bike. Threatening to make it public, the accused, who worked with a vernacular daily for over a decade, demanded Rs 30,000. The Inspector said Bapu Reddy was also involved in multiple extortion cases in Siddipet district.

