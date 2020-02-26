Journalist community going through crisis: Allam Narayana

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Nirmal: Telangana State Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana urged scribes to make the State level meeting of Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), slated for March 8 in Hyderabad, a grand success.

He released posters of the meeting during a meeting of TUWJ’s erstwhile Adilabad unit held here on Wednesday.

Narayana said the journalist community going through a crisis phase and the meeting was aimed to resolve the problems of scribes. He said several challenges of reporters would be discussed during the meeting. He wanted journalists to turn up in large numbers for the meeting and make it a grand success.

Mancherial district TUWJ’s president Dasari Umesh, his counterpart of Adilabad district Betha Ramesh, secretary Chetla Ramesh, members Ravi Naik, Akula Prashanth and many others were present.

