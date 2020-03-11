Joy rides at night turn fatal

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: It is time to think twice before you take your friends out in your car for a late-night spin. The craze for late-night drives is turning out to be one of the major factors of car accidents in the city.

Police officials say that in several recent accidents reported, rash and negligent driving at night was the main reason.

“Our ability to perceive and negotiate distance and curves is severely impaired during the night and this makes it a top cause of car accidents,” they said.

According to the Cyberabad Police, though there is 60 percent less traffic on the roads, more than 40 per cent of all fatal accidents occur during the night.

“There is a need for self-discipline. We want citizens, especially the motorists, to be self-disciplined and responsible. It is requested that they follow the traffic rules strictly or face consequences,” Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said.

“Our eyes will adjust to lower levels of light, but they have difficulty functioning properly when switching from bright to dark, or vice-versa. This can happen quite a lot on the roads at night when you look directly into the headlamps of oncoming traffic,” officials said.

Traffic officials said driving either just before sunrise or immediately after sunset is also considered a very risky time as many car accidents occur during these times. The problem was that while the sky was still well lit, the roads begin to appear dark. This causes a disparity between light and dark causing vision problems for drivers.

“Drunk and drowsy drivers are more likely to be on the road at night. when In an inebriated condition, youngsters, out of excitement, take out their cars and bikes on road. Drowsy driving is another added danger on the roads. Drivers fall asleep behind the wheel causing mishaps,” said an official.

Officials recommend keeping the dashboard lights at a safe low setting. Since the contrast between bright and dark will impede the vision, limiting the brightness in the car should help us see in the night and avoid car accidents.

“Keep your windshield and windows clean. Limiting the glare from other headlights is very important. A dirty windshield will not help in this regard,” the official added.

The Traffic Police also warn to limit distractions while driving. Since the vision will not be as good during night as it is during the day, the reaction time will also be slower.

The first accident on the Biodiversity Flyover wherein two youngsters standing on the flyover were killed and the one at Sanathnagar where a speeding car fell off the flyover killing one person were examples of such late-night joy rides ending in disaster, officials pointed out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.