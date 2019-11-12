Joy trip turns tragic; 3 engg students from Hyderabad killed in accident

By | Published: 12:26 am

Suryapet: Three engineering students died when their car rammed a lorry on National Highway 65 at Indiranagar of Munagala mandal in Suryapet district on Monday night, police said.

Two of them died on the spot while the third breathed his last while being rushed to a hospital. Four others aboard the car sustained injuries. The deceased were Revanth of Ibrahimpatnam, Harsha of Balapur and Sashank of Kothapet. Sashank was reported to have died while being shifted to hospital. The injured were Eshwar, Nikhil, Seshank, Praneeth and Aasheef. They were shifted to Suryapet Area Hospital.

All of them were third-year students (CSE) of Gurunanak Engineering College at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In all, 16 students of the college went to Bapatla on a holiday trip in two cars. Among them, a Matuthi Ertiga, in which seven students were travelling, hit a lorry from behind at Indiranagar.

According to the police, the students went to Bapatla on Sunday to spend a holiday on the beach and were returning to Hyderabad on Monday when the accident occurred. The police suspect that speeding caused the incident.

