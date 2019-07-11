Joylearning programme at T-SAT

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The school education department will conduct joyful learning programme for students studying in class VI to X in government schools on every Friday through the T-SAT network. The live programme will be held through teleconference. This Friday experts and scholars will be speaking on biology. Experiments and projects during the programme will help students to learn different concepts and lessons. The programme will go live from 2 pm to 3.30 pm on Nipuna channel of T-SAT, T-SAT App and YouTube and cable network. Apart from students, the programme will also be helpful for teachers and head masters of government schools. Students and teachers can interact with experts by calling on toll free numbers 040-23553473 and 1800-425-4038.