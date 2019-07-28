Joyride turns deadly for BTech student in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: A joyride turned fatal for an engineering student when the car she was travelling in along with a friend turned turtle resulting in her death. Three persons, including the girl’s friend who was behind the wheel, were injured in the accident, which occurred at around 4 am on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, M Sai Vihita (20), a BTech final year student, lived at a hostel in Kukatpally. She was a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Early on Sunday, she along with a friend, Suchith Babu, was travelling in an Accent when the accident took place. “Babu was drunk and after going around Madhapur, he took the 100 Feet Road. When they reached Parvath Nagar Crossroads, he rammed an auto rickshaw and lost control of the car, which overturned. Vihita who was sitting in the front seat fell on the road and hurt her head. She died on the spot,” said Inspector S Venkat Reddy of Madhapur police station.

The injured persons, Babu, auto driver M Chandar and a pedestrian, were shifted to a hospital by locals. The Madhapur police registered a case against Babu.

