By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: The due date for payment of examination fee for the first and second year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance exempted private candidate (without college study for Humanities groups) has been extended from October 29 to November 4.

The Board of Intermediate Education on Saturday informed the principals of junior colleges in the State that they were permitted to collect the examination fee from students up to November 4 and to remit the amount using internet banking facility and payment gateway provided in TSBIE website and online transfer to TSBIE account on or before November 5 without fail.

