Jr colleges in Telangana fails to comply with fire norms

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Several private and corporate junior colleges could be tinderboxes with a major catastrophe in the making.

Details available with the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education confirm this, with as many as 75 private and corporate junior colleges found to be not complying with fire safety norms of the Fire Services department. Of these, 49 buildings belong to two corporate groups which are running their institutions in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

According to the Board’s affiliation norms, junior colleges with buildings of 15 metres or above height (G+5 floor) should compulsorily obtain a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. While the affiliation process for the academic year 2019-20 began in December last year, these colleges have failed to submit the fire NoC and continued to function without the mandatory affiliation. One of the main rules for issuing fire NoC for buildings with 15 metres or above height, is enough surrounding space for easy movement of fire engines in case of a fire mishap. However, these college buildings were found to be lacking such space surrounding the building and hence the Fire Services department did not issue the fire NoC, officials said.

So far only 361 private intermediate colleges were granted affiliation by the Board out of 1,699 that have applied for the academic year 2019-20. These colleges too were granted conditional affiliations and were given three months to comply with the norms. Majority of private and corporate junior colleges (1,338) were denied affiliation as they failed to produce fixed deposit receipts, fire NoCs, registered lease deeds, structural soundness certificates, sanitary certificates and playground facilities.

“Some colleges did not pay the affiliation fee dues. Private junior colleges have not closed this year compared to 2018. However, the number of private and corporate junior colleges that meet affiliation norms has come down from last year. Some college managements were given exemption from physical directors and librarians, and they were instructed to recruit in three months,” a senior official said.

64% IPASE first year result

Hyderabad: Over 64 per cent of candidates of the 3.06 lakh students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations of the first year regular and vocational courses, have passed the exams. The results were declared by Board of Intermediate Education secretary A Ashok here on Wednesday.

A total of 2,86,098 students appeared for exams in regular courses, out of which 1,86,460 passed. Among the students who cleared the examinations in regular courses, 1,00,636 candidates got ‘A’ grade, 41,835 got ‘B’ grade, 25,547 secured ‘C’ grade and 18,422 got ‘D’ grade.

Out of 1,38,166 girls who took the examinations in regular courses, 96,883 have passed translating the pass percentage to 70.1. Similarly 60.5 per cent of boys cleared the exams out of 1,47,932 who attended the tests that were conducted from June 7 to 14. The cumulative pass percentage in the regular courses has come down to 69.6 per cent this year from 72.32 per cent last year.

Ashok said junior college principals can collect the marks register and memorandum of marks from district intermediate education officers from July 30. Candidates can apply for re-verification and re-counting by paying Rs 600 and Rs 100 respectively through the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in on or before July 31. Discrepancies, if any, found in the memorandum of marks can be referred to the Board through principals concerned on or before August 22.

The results have been made available on https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, www.bie.telangana.gov.in, www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in, and http://examresults.ts.nic.in.