Jr doctors continue strike in Hyderabad, surgeries hit

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Medical services continued to get affected for the second consecutive day at State-run Gandhi Hospital due to the strike call given by medicos.

With health authorities unable to convince junior doctors into calling off their strike, services including elective surgeries took a hit on Tuesday.

The junior doctors are protesting inordinate delay in conducting diagnostic tests in the hospital laboratory and poor living conditions in hostels.

“It’s difficult to start treatment of patients because of delay in conducting diagnostic tests. There have been occasions when patients had to get their tests down in private laboratories outside due to inordinate delays. We are also demanding improved infrastructure facilities in hostels,” medicos said.

The protesting medicos also demanded suspension of Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr P Sravan Kumar. “For the past one-year, we have been raising these grievances. However, the management has not made any attempts to address them. Authorities have not even invited us for talks to address our issues,” TJUDA members said. The medicos have decided to continue the strike on Wednesday.