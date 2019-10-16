JSW group forays into paints

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: JSW Group, which is already into building materials like cement and steel, has forayed into paint segment through its JSW Paints. The company has set a target to have about 1,000 dealers across the country and about 150-200 of them will be in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, according to A S Sundaresan, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JSW Paints.

It has launched three variants and they last for three to seven years, he said. The company will work with real estate developers to be their OEM partners. It is weaving different modules including giving the required tools for plumbers, he said adding that the containers are designed to allow use of rollers as well and not just brushes.

Sundaresan said it will price all shades the same compared to the industry norm of differential pricing. It will set up many tinting centres that will make the paints in different colours. It will also give the mixing unit to the retailers, he said.

In industrial coatings, JSW Paints commenced operations with coil coatings. In the decorative paints segment, it will offer a paints for interior and exterior walls, wood and metal surfaces in homes.

JSW Paints has set up an automated coil coatings facility with an annual capacity of 25,000 kilo litre and water-based decorative paints plant with 1,00,000 kilo litre annual capacity, he said.

The paint industry is pegged at Rs 40,000 crore and the company want to earn a five per cent share in three years, he said.

