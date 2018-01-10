Jubilee Hills hookah joint raided, 3 held

By | Published: 2:05 am 2:07 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force conducted a surprise check on Hyderabad Times Café, a hookah parlour at Jubilee Hills, late on Monday and arrested three persons for violating norms.

Police seized 33 hookah pots, 17 hookah flavours, 40 hookah pipes, Rs 8,980 cash and other material. The arrested persons were Mohammed Zeeshan Ahmed (31), owner of the cafe and a resident of Road No 14, Banjara Hills; D Mahendar (29), manager and resident of Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills; and Syed Moinuddin (24), a worker in the cafe.

Acting on a tipoff, the Task Force raided the hookah parlour and found the accused violating basic rules — not maintaining IDs for age proof, no smoking and non-smoking zones, smoking area occupied more than 30% of the total floor area, smoking area not surrounded by full height walls on four sides, smoking area not having an entrance fitted with automatically closing doors, smoking area not having an air flow system, and food and beverages being served in the smoking area.

Last May, a case was registered against the management for the same violations, police said, adding that the trio and the seized material were handed over to the Jubilee Hills police for further action.