Judge’s driver ends life in Hyderabad, alleges harassment in suicide note

By | Published: 11:00 pm 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man working at the Ranga Reddy District Court allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his room in Meerpet on Monday.

The man, Shankar, working as a contract driver for the past eight months at the district court, left behind a note alleging that he was being harassed by a the Judge and was not being paid his salary. Shankar, who was working as a driver for the judge for the last four months, stated that he was committing suicide for this reason, police said.

According to the Meerpet police, Shankar used to live in a rented room along with his brother. However, his brother fell ill and was hospitalised. Shankar’s uncle grew suspicious when he did not answer his phone calls. He went to the room and broke open the door only to find Shankar hanging, the police said. The Meerpet police were investigating.

