Judges offer prayers to Kurumurthy Swamy as temple reopens

Published: 12:33 pm

Mahabubnagar: With Kurumurthy Swamy temple reopened for devotees two months after the lockdown was announced, devotees started going to the temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara’s incarnation Lord Kurumurthy at the temple on Monday.

First Additional District Special Judge Raghuram and his wife, along with Athmakur Junior Civil Judge Jeevan Susan Singh have offered prayers to Kurumurthy Swamy on Monday morning. They were welcomed and felicitated with shawls by the temple’s priests.

