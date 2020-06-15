Judi Dench flaunts her dance moves with grandson

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Los Angeles: Veteran actress Judi Dench did a happy dance when she reunited with her daughter Finty Williams and grandson Sam after the lockdown restrictions were lifted in the UK.

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dench and Sam Williams kept social media users entertained with their quarantine dance clips on TikTok.

Now, after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Sam, 22, reunited with his mother and Dench for a family dance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Keeping their distance, the three took part in the Laxed Siren Beat dance trend and were perfectly synchronised. They made the clip in a vast garden.

“When Bojo let’s you film a family TikTok #fyp #fy #foryou #mother #grandmother #viral #dance,” Sam captioned the video.

Dench and her family reunited after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed people to form a social bubble.