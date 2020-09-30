‘Judwaa 2’ clocks 3 years

Lead actors of the film Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee get nostalgic

Actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez got nostalgic as his 2017 comedy-drama Judwaa 2 clocked three years on Tuesday.

The Student of The Year actor Dhawan shared a short poster of the film on his Instagram story as he celebrated the third-year anniversary of the film. The colourful poster showcases the star cast with a film- Jacqueline, Taapse and himself, as the Unchi Hai Building tune plays in the backdrop. The poster shows a bold message that read, ‘3 years of Judwaa 2’.

Commemorating the third year of Judwaa 2, the Thappad star posted a still collage of two pictures from the popular song of the movie Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12. The first snap shows the trio as they smile and pose for the click while the second picture features Taapsee and Jacqueline in sparkling ensembles as they shake a leg with Varun while they deliver a dance performance.

Reminiscing about the film, Jacqueline shared on her Instagram Story — BTS pictures from the shooting as she cherishes her time with Varun. One of the snap shows the Roy star pecking a kiss on Dhawan’s cheek. While the other one shows her crying on Kalankactor’s shoulder.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 film is a reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film was released on 29 September 2017.