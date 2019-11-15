Sachin is the best, says Rahul

By | Published: 10:24 pm 10:53 pm

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid went down the memory lane when this correspondent showed his own hand-written interview. “It is lovely. It feels great to see this memoir,” he said with a smile at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

On a visit to the city to see the four-team under-19 Challenger one-day series being held, Dravid, who is the director of National Cricket Academy, had some lovely memories of the city and two grounds — Uppal Stadium and the Gymkhana ground. “It is always great to visit this city. I have a few lovely memories,” shared the cricketer.

Well, what he thought in 1998, Dravid spoke about his favourites. His best batsmen were Sachin Tendulkar and Australian captain Steve Waugh. One of the most technically sound batsman, Dravid’s favourite strokes were pull and straight drive.

Interestingly, the 46-year-old Dravid, who continues to have great fan-following even after his retirement, had tongue-in-cheek comment to the question ‘How about our female fans?’ “Don’t have many!,” he said.

Talking about films, his favourite female actors include: Juhi Chawla and Demi Moore while his best film was Brave Heart.

A ‘gentleman cricketer’ that he is, Dravid wrote about the teacher he admired the most: “My principal at School for encouragement.” Of course, he spoke highly of his parents Pushpa Dravid and Sharad Dravid. “They have shaped my personality.’’

Coming to cricket, he felt that fast bowler Javagal Srinath was the most difficult bowler. His memorable moment: Test debut at Lord’s.

How does he spend his leisure time?: “Reading and listening to music.” For more juicy titbits, one can read his favourites.