Julia Graner bags ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress’ at 2020 Emmys

American actor Julia Garner has won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series’ for her role in Netflix’s show Ozark. Garner portrayed the role of Ruth Langmore, a young woman who is part of a local criminal family. Ozark is an American crime drama web television series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks for money laundering. Garner had won the same award for Ozark in the last year’s Emmys as well.

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Julia Garner (Ozark), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Sarah Snook (Succession), Meryl Streep (Bigg Little Lies), and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) were nominated this year for ‘Supporting Actress in a Drama Series).

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors’ homes across the US. American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19. The nominations for this year’s Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO’s mini-series Watchmen after having 26 nominations to its name. HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark were nominated for 18 awards. In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led the nominations with 20.