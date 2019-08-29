Julianne Moore to star in Mothertrucker

By | Published: 6:58 pm 7:41 pm

Actor Julianne Moore will star in upcoming memoir Mothertrucker, to be directed by Jill Soloway. Jill will adapt the film from the work of essayist and author Amy Butcher, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Mothertrucker, which is set to be published by Amazon imprint Little A in 2022, chronicles Butcher’s friendship with Joy Mothertrucker, a 50-year-old Instagram star and America’s one and only female ice road trucker, who spent 13 years driving big rigs through the “the deadliest road in the US”.

Inspired by Joy’s optimism, it will show how Butcher decided to fly to Alaska and join her on a journey through the heart of the Alaskan wilderness.

“I’m honoured to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet,” Jill said.

Jill will produce the project alongside Andrea Sperling through Topple Productions. Julianne will also produce via her Fortysixty Productions banner, with Bart Freundlich executive producing. Makeready’s Pam Abdy and Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.