Jumanji: Nothing ‘Next Level’

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Based on the 1981 fantasy children’s picture book by Chris Van Allsburg, Jumanji was first released in 1995, boasting a cast that included Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth. That segment ended with the kids throwing the imaginary board game in a lake making sure it does not resurface.

Come 2017, it is revamped and the board game became a videogame (keeping with times). In 1995, the kids decided that Jumanji was something that should not be messed with. In 2017, though the kids took the same decision and broke apart the videogame, Spencer Gilpin (Alex Wolff) has kept a few pieces of the game.

The gang — Martha Kaply (Morgan Turner), Anthony “Fridge” Johnson (Ser’Darius Blain), Bethany Walker (Madison Iseman) and Spencer — are going through the daily routines of their ‘real lives’. They have left Jumanji behind them. As luck would have it, Spencer is struggling with his real-life in New York City. He and Martha are unable to maintain their long-distance relationship and are on a break as a couple. He is so fed up with his life that he repairs and plans to enter the game. Giving him company this time around is Eddie Gilpin (Danny DeVito) – Spencer’s grandpa, and Milo Walker (Danny Glover).

The gang gets to know about Spencer’s escapade and decide to save the trio. Here starts the change of avatars. Luck again abandons Spencer. He does not get his earlier avatar.

Eddie is now Dr Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Fridge becomes Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon (Jack Black). Milo is now Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart) while Martha remains Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan). Adding to the list of avatars are Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough (Nick Jonas) and Ming Fleetfoot (Awkwafina).

The new villain of Jumanji is Jurgen the Brutal (Rory McCann). It is now up to the gang to defeat the villain and his henchmen or perish trying.

This is Dwayne and Kevin’s third movie together. Their camaraderie is off the charts. They complement one another. DeVito and Glover portrayal of their videogame avatars adds the much-required emotional quotient.

Director Jake Kasdan ensures that the new sub-plots do not drag on and end at their prime. The main drawback of the film is the predictability and Jurgen. Though the plot revolves around the adventures of the good guys, Jurgen’s brutality is not shown.

In the earlier segments, though the villains had little screen-time, their character spewed venom. They were after the main lead because that was what their character was all about and they were essayed to the dot. A special mention to Awkwafina. She as the robber is very lively. Tragically, the film is placed in the action-adventure genre. It belongs in comedy. It does not have the wow factor that the first segment had. There are a few aspects that could have been chiselled away with.

Watch it if you are The Rock’s fan. You could still watch it if you have nothing else to do. Watch it if you want to just laugh and goof around. If you are looking for something substantial, you are in the wrong place.

It is not so much as the Next Level. It does make you laugh though.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.