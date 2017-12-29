‘Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle’: A smart slapstick comedy

By | Abhinav | Published: 3:46 pm

“Finally the Rock has come back (with a punch and with a right outage)”!! No compare with Robin Williams though.

The outing offers a fresh take of the franchise. Looks like Hollywood is in the age of reboots and franchise with a variety of old wine in a fresh book. To the uninitiated, this is a contemporary adaptation of the novel written by Chris Van Allsburg. This however is not a board game (earlier instalment) – this is a video game (more in keeping with the taste of the current generation). After all who plays board games? This is far from a laugh riot. Wow on locales, smart on slapstick comedy and special on chemistry between the lead actors.

The narrative avoids the two adult two children formula. In place, there is The Rock with the same old start the game only if you want to live it and finish it!!

Four teenage friends Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Bethany (Madison Iseman) and Martha (Morgan Turner) come across the video game Jumanji. They select 4 avatars to play. They are now an integral and living part of the game. Spencer is Dr Smolder Brave (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Fridge is Moose Finbar, Martha is Ruby Roundhouse and Bethany in her own words is now a fat middle aged man Prodessor Shelly in the game!! What happens in the game? Will the friends survive the game? Will they get back to their normal lives? To reveal the answers to these questions would be to rob a kid of his candy.

The film is not earth shattering. Have no doubts about it. What the film does is keeps you engrossed for the entire stretch of about 120 minutes. The chemistry and the camaraderie between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are worth mentioning and no place does it goes overboard. If one is accustomed to have watched adventure game movies, one would love the locales in this outing as well.

Comparing this version to Joe Johnston – Robin Williams outing would be like comparing Picasso to MF Hussain (each a legend in their own arena). The first outing was a masterpiece. This outing is a reboot and a good one at that. Dwayne Johnson has come a long way since The Mummy Returns. On the way, there have been pot holes, thankfully not here. Kevin Hart is a laugh riot. Jack Black is hilarious as usual and Karen Gillan is hot.

In case you love the Jumanji type of outing, then Welcome to the jungle!!!