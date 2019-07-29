Junctions, parks in Hyderabad to get injection borewells

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: As rains continue to lash the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensified the construction of injection borewells at different locations and parks to channelise stagnated water and recharge groundwater.

Experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) recommended the construction of rain-harvesting pits, injection borewells and laying cross flow pipes to address waterlogging and stagnation issues in different areas of the city. This was after GHMC approached JNTU for temporary and long-term solutions to the problems.

Accordingly, the Serilingampally zone is constructing 41 injection borewells at different junctions and at Krishna Kanth, Gulmohar and BHEL parks. Among the junctions, these injection borewells will be constructed opposite Harsha Toyota, Kondapur, DLF Road, IIIT Junction, Ratnadeep, Nallagandla, Doctors Colony, Madhapur, Vikram Hospital, DPS Khajaguda, Hafeezpet flyover (left side) and the old Traffic Police station in Gachibowli.

Injection borewells serve two purposes — aid in channelising water from road stagnation points and recharge groundwater. Already, works at 15 locations commenced, GHMC Serilingampally Zone Commissioner D Harichandana said. “Initially, we will construct injection borewells at junctions and then at parks,” she said.

Depending on the location and depth, construction of each injection borewell will cost around Rs1.5 lakh. These borewells will be dug nearly 40 ft deep and in extreme cases, 100 ft deep. There will be boards indicating the purpose of constructing the injection borewells and to educate people on the need to conserve water.

After conducting field visits, JNTU experts recommended the construction of 24 injection borewells in different areas under Khairatabad, Secunderabad and Charminar zones as a means to avoid waterlogging. But, works were yet to commence at many places in these zones even as intermittent rains continue to lash the city.

