June 21 will be remembered as red letter day: Dr K Vasudeva Reddy

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Warangal Urban: Activists of the Telangana Rastra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV) cleansed the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Godavari water before performing ‘Palabhishekam’ at the first gate of the Kakatiya University here on Friday, marking the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). They also distributed sweets to the people on the occasion and burst crackers.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation chairman Dr K Vasudeva Reddy, who attended the celebrations as the chief guest said that Friday (June 21) was a red letter day in the history of Telangana. “The ‘Bhagiratha’ efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had borne fruit. During the Telangana movement, it was said that the water of Krishna and Godavari would provide irrigation to the barren lands of Telangana. “Now, we have realised it with the construction of KLIS. The Kaleshwaram project is the biggest lift irrigation scheme in the world,” he said, adding that nowhere in the world was such a big project completed in just three years.

“As a part of this KLIS, three barrages, 22 pumphouses, 20 tunnels and hundreds of km of canals have been constructed,” Vasudeva Reddy said and alleged that the rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh completely neglected the needs of Telangana region. He said that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has, however, redesigned the project for better utilisation of the water of the Godavari and Pranahitha Rivers. TRSV Kakatiya University (KU) leaders B Veerender and others participated in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Narasmpet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik and other TRS leaders participated in the celebrations in their respective constituencies.

