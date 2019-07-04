Junior badminton Hyderabad leg from Aug 16

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:40 pm

Hyderabad: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, former national badminton champion and coach U Vimal Kumar and Prakash Padukone Sports Management CEO Vijay Lancy, launched the fifth edition of the Junior Badminton Championship, organised by PNB MetLife, in the city on Thursday.

The national tourney is set to take place in ten cities with the Hyderabad leg being scheduled from August 16 to 20 in Gachibowli. The national finals will be held in New Delhi on September 9.

The tournament is open to children in the age group of five to 17 years and has been divided in the under-9, 11, 13, 15 and 17 age categories. Meanwhile, ‘Boot Camp’, a tailor-made tutorial programme to help the aspiring talents to enhance their skills was also launched.

Speaking at the event, U Vimal Kumar said the reach of badminton in India is increasing and tournaments like these will give more exposure to talented players. “Badminton is now the second most followed sport in the country. It is important to ensure players from all background are getting the opportunities,” he added.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB Metlife, stressed on the need to nurture talented individuals to help them win at international level. He also expressed hope that the new tutorial will enable the young players to connect with master coaches without any barrier. The videos can be accessed from YouTube/PNBMetLife JBC Boot Camp.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter