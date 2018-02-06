Junior docs protest in Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 12:48 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Medical services at State-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday took a hit with junior doctors deciding to boycott regular duties including the scheduled elective surgeries.

The medicos were protesting against inordinate delays conducting diagnostic tests of patients and lack of infrastructure in hostels.

Close to 100 protesting medicos confronted Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr P Sravan Kumar in his chambers over delays in the release of results of diagnostic tests.

The junior doctors said that delay in completing diagnostic tests of samples collected from patients was hindering the entire treatment procedure.

“We can’t proceed with treatment unless we get the diagnostic test results quickly. Despite the hospital being equipped with a hi-tech laboratory, the diagnostic test results continue to get delayed. Due to this, we are unable to continue with the necessary treatment to our patients,” the medicos said.

The medicos said the new hostel rooms which were provided on the fourth and fifth floor of the Emergency Department do not have basic amenities and infrastructure.

“We were given just bare rooms without furniture such as beds, chairs etc. Although the hostel rooms are brand new, amenities are lacking. We don’t have proper water supply and most of us are buying water from outside,” the medicos said.

The Superintendent and other senior doctors of the hospital held talks with the protesting medicos for a few hours on Monday evening. The medicos, however, maintained that boycott of duties at Gandhi Hospital would continue till authorities come up with a time frame for implementation of their demands.

“We will continue to boycott all the elective surgeries and other regular duties on Tuesday. There are close to 300 medicos at Gandhi Hospital and all will take part in the boycott,” Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) members said.