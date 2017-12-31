Jupally urges students to make use of DDUJKY scheme

By | Published: 12:26 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Jupally Krishna Rao, on Saturday congratulated two persons who secured jobs after undergoing training as part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

The two, Mohammed Ishrat and Sahaj from Nizamabad and Mancherial respectively had secured high paying jobs in reputed companies, he said.

While Mohammed Ishrat, scored a job in a reputed software company with an annual package of Rs 6.6 lakh, she hails from a poor background and had lost her father when she was a child.

Ishrat had completed her B Tech in 2016, under the DDUJKY, she took up a training course in Jagruti Educational and Welfare Society in Kukatpally for six-months.

Similarly, Sahaj also secured a job which fetches him Rs 4.8 lakh per annum.

Both of them were congratulated by the Rural Development Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and other officials.

“Many students are scoring jobs because of such training. This training will make students from rural backgrounds independent and everyone should make use of it. Usually such training costs thousands of rupees but the government is giving it for free,” he said.

He also asked the students to make best use of this scheme. Currently of the 240 students studying in the Jagruthi Educational and Welfare Society, 152 had secured jobs and another 45 were awaiting their appointment orders, said Dr Venkateshwar Rao secretary of the society.