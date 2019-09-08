Jurala Project continues to get steady inflows

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Wanaparthy: Steady inflows continued to reach Priyadarshini Jurala Project on Sunday as well, as inflows of 1,65,000 cusecs of Krishna waters were recorded by 3 pm , with 1,72,330 cusecs of outflows released into Srisailam Project.

There was a rising trend of water reaching Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka, with 1,90,000 cusecs reaching Narayanpur dam by 2 pm and 2,18,700 cusecs released towards Jurala Project from 18 gates of Narayanpur dam.

2,00,000 cusecs were released from Almatti towards Jurala and there was an inflow of 1,64,999 cusecs at Almatti dam by 12 pm on Sunday.

At Jurala Project, 34,268 cusecs were released for power generation, 1500 cusecs for Nettempadu lift irrigation scheme, 650 cusecs for Bhima Lift-I, 630 cusecs for Koilsagar Lift, 1698 cusecs for left and right main canals of Jurala project, 650 cusecs for Jurala parallel canal and 750 cusecs for Bhima Lift-II.