Jurala project: Outflow from Narayanpur increased

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The outflows from Narayanpur dam on Krishna river in Karnataka have been increased to 10,000 cusecs on Friday. When the Irrigation Department authorities in Karnataka on Thursday began releasing water for Jurala project reservoir in Telangana, the let-out was 8,000 cusecs, which now has been increased to 10,000 cusecs on Friday.

Following a request from Telangana, the Karnataka government agreed to release 2.5 tmcft of water for Jurala to meet drinking water needs in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

The water was first released from Almatti dam in Karnataka from where it flowed 60 km to Narayanpur dam from where water was released further downstream.

From Narayanpur, the water will reach Gugal, which is 110 km downstream and from there to Girjiapur, a further downstream journey of 20 km. After being let out from Girjiapur, the water will travel over a 50 km distance to reach Jurala.

