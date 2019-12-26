Jurala project staff enable farmers to reap huge benefits

By | Published: 12:34 am

Jogulamba Gadwal/ Wanaparthy: Thousands of acres irrigated and lakhs of tonnes of food grains and other crops have been produced once again in Kharif 2019 and many have once again sowed seeds for Yasangi 2020 across Palamuru region.

But this wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of Irrigation Engineers and other staff of Jurala dam, who worked to ensure monitoring, communication and reporting mechanism worked smoothly, when a massive inflow of 8.7 lakh cusecs was recorded on a single day on August 11. Some of the engineers were recently recruited by TSPSC as Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Junior Executive Engineers (JEE) and posted at Jurala in May 2018.

“When we joined, there were two inflows- one in August and the other in September 2018. We saw a maximum inflow of 2 lakh cusecs on a particular day. But there were no inflows in November. By summer the water in Jurala had reached dead storage. But this time such massive inflows were unprecedented. We just followed the directions of our Executive Engineer and other superiors and it went fine,” said Beechupally, one of the AEEs at Jurala Dam.

There were also other AEEs assigned for flood duties from July till December, who worked night shifts and passed-on information on timely-basis on the status of inflows and outflows from the project. The gate operators played a vital role, as two of them on a given shift, would be required to operate 62 gates at Jurala dam. As the water-levels kept increasing and changing by the hour, they were the ones who were rushing from the gates to office located on top of the dam, to check whether to open more gates or not. The work inspector did an equally important duty of checking water-levels every hour, to inform the duty JEEs and AEEs for capacity calculations and to the control room.

The JEEs and DEEs in-charge of canals would not only regulate canals, but would also report to the office to report and receive information about the flood situation and carry on with their data reporting duties as well.

When asked about details of the night when 8.7 lakh cusecs inflows was recorded, HT Sridhar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and CAD Department, Priyadarshini Jurala Project, said that the gates of the dam were built to receive inflows of 12.5 lakh cusecs on a given day, so they were prepared for heavy inflows. However, he said that on August 10, accurate predictions were not received about such massive inflows from Central Water Commission, which had otherwise played a crucial role in keeping the irrigation officials informed across the Krishna Delta. There was a situation when some villages in Krishna mandal of Narayanpet district got inundated on the fateful night.

As on December 24, this year we have received total inflows of 1,439 TMC, of which 1,381 TMC have been released downstream towards Srisailam, after utilising Krishna waters for the various lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha and for power generation at the powerhouse at Jurala Project. Out of 20 engineers working in the dam division of Jurala Project, seven were new recruits who joined duties in 2018.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .