Jurala, Srisailam see heavy inflows

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy inflows from projects in Karnataka and rains in the catchment areas of Krishna river, Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) and Srisailam Project have been receiving heavy inflows brightening the prospects of a bumper Vaanakalam crop this season. While the inflow into PJP was steady at 72,000 cusecs on Thursday evening, Srisailam has been receiving 71,888 cusecs.

According to dam engineers at PJP, Nettampadu project is pumping 1,500 cusecs, Bhima Lift Irrigation Project 650 cusecs and Koilsagar is lifting around 630 cusecs of Jurala water. Similarly, 700 cusecs was being discharged into Left Main Canal, 391 cusecs into Right Main Canal and 800 cusecs into parallel canal of the PJP, with total outflow as on Thursday at around 52,190 cusecs.

Meanwhile, downstream at Srisailam, the situation is encouraging with the project receiving 71,888 cusecs including water released from Jurala and rain water from catchment areas. The outflow from Srisailam is mere 800 cusecs as the reservoir is only at 20.05 per cent of its capacity and major portion of the reservoir is yet to fill to let the water downstream to Nagarjuna Sagar. The present water level at Srisailam is 823.23 feet and the current storage is 43.27 TMC out of the gross capacity of 215.81 TMC.

At Nagarjuna Sagar which is receiving an inflow of 450 cusecs, same amount is let downstream into Pulichintala. At present, the Sagar reservoir has water to the level of 529.90 feet, with a current storage capacity of 167.95 TMC out of a gross capacity of 312.05 TMC which is around 53.82 per cent. At Pulichintala, the average inflow during past one day is 12,530 cusecs and outflow is 100 cusecs.

On the other hand, projects in Karnataka continue to discharge huge amounts of flood water downstream into Telangana projects fearing inundation. The average inflow into Almatti has been 24,707 cusecs and outflow is 46,130 cusecs. At Narayanpur, the inflow is 46,045 cusecs and outflow is 45,995 cusecs.

Godavari basin

In an encouraging sign, the projects on Godavari and its tributaries are also receiving better inflows with rains in the catchment areas of the State and also from Maharashtra. Inflows into Singur was 650 cusecs, Sri Ram Sagar 4,051 cusecs, Mid Manair Reservoir 1,200 cusecs, Lower Manair Dam 6,000 cusecs, Kaddem 3,021 cusecs and Sripada Yellampally 3,572 cusecs.

SRSP inflows at 8,129 cusecs

Nizamabad: The Sri Ram Sagar Project has received about 6 tmc of water this monsoon, with current holding being 34.401 tmc, against storage capacity of 90 tmc. It had inflows of 8,129 cusecs as on Thursday evening.

Following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and also the local catchment areas, the SRSP has been receiving good inflows. The project had only 5.357 tmc on the corresponding day last year.

SRSP officials have been releasing 1,586 cusecs from the project — 720 cusecs to Alisagar lift irrigation scheme, 270 cusecs to Gutpa lift, 50 cusecs to Kakatiya canals and 152 cusecs for Mission Bhagiratha scheme for Korutla-Jagityal, Adilabad-Nirmal, Armoor, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The officials were preparing to release water to Vanakalam crops once the storage touches 35 tmc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .