Just 6 percent sowing taken up in Nalgonda

By | Published: 1:06 am

Nalgonda: The scanty rainfall this monsoon season has affected agriculture operations in the district with farmers taking up the cultivation in just six per cent of the total cultivable land for this kharif season. The impact is likely to be reflected in the crop yield too.

Out of 3,34,981 hectares of farming land, only 18,903 hectare of land has been cultivated so far for this season which is just six per cent of the total area. Last year this time, 62,058 hectares were cultivated in the district which reflects the adversity of the farming sector.

Of the total 18,903 hectares, majority of the cultivation is of cotton crop covering 18,635 hectares. However, due to dry conditions and absence of showers, the germination of the crop that too in 40 per cent cultivation is also withering. The farmers are worried that If there are no rains for next seven days, all the crops will be damaged resulting in loss of Rs 5,000 per acre and will have to go for re-sowing.

Out of 66,436 hectares of land under paddy cultivation, farmers have taken up cultivation of paddy in 90 hectares only, which is just 0.14 percentage. Last year, the paddy was cultivated in 575 hectares.

According to sources, in the month of June, -62.6 mm deficit rainfall was reported in the district. The highest deficit rainfall which is -81.5 mm was recorded in Miryalaguda revenue division, -75.5 mm deficit in Decarakonda revenue division and -37.3 mm deficit reported in Nalgonda revenue division. There has been no significant rain fall reported in July till so far to help the farmers take up the cultivation for kharif season.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Additional District Agriculture Officer Hussein Baba said rains were delayed by 40 days this kharif season. Major crops including paddy and cotton would be affected badly in case of no rains in the next 10 days. Generally, 50 to 55 percentage of the farming land would be under cultivation by the second week of July. But this year, it is limited to just six percent only for this kahrif season. The official said, if the similar scarcity of rainfall continues till August, cultivation of pulses including redgram and green gram would be increased as the farmers will have no option to switch over to these crops. We are yet to get the instructions from the State government for preparation of alternative kharif action plan, he said.

Cotton farmers in distress

Similar conditions are also prevailed in Suryapet district in which majority of the farmers are depended on rain-fed crops. The paddy crop is in cultivation mere 15 hectors out of 72,306 hectors this kharif as against 530 hectors of paddy cultivation in last year. Cotton is being sowed in 14,416 hectors out of total 41,996 hectors.

Juluru Rammurthi, a cotton farmer from Ramannagudem of Suryapet district, said that he sowed the cotton in five acres in the second week of June by spending more than Rs 5,000 per acre. But, the germination is below 50 percent due to no rains, he added. Similar situation is with another woman farmer Marri Narsimma who sowed the same crop in two acres.

