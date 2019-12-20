Justice Ramulu appointed as Lok Ayukta

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A committee that met at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has appointed Justice CV Ramulu as Lok Ayukta of Telangana. The committee also cleared the name of G Niranjan Rao as Upa Lok Ayukta.

The committee in which Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, opposition leader Pasha Quadri and Syed Amin Jafri were members, also appointed G Chandraiah as State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairman and N Ananda Rao and Mohammad Irfan Moinuddin as members of the commission.

Since AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was not available deputy floor leader Quadri attended the meeting, the statement said.

Justice CV Ramulu is a native of Achanapalli village of Bodhan Town, Nizamabad district. He passed L.L.B., in 1978 with distinction from Marathwada University, Aurangabad .

