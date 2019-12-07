Justice rendered in Disha case, says P Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:29 am

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, welcoming the encounter killing of Disha accused, said, “At this moment, I feel I should have been a police officer.”

Sharing his feelings with the media over the encounter, in Khammam on Friday, the Minister said there was no need to sympathise with the accused in view of the ghastly act they committed.

Telangana State was the role model in all aspects since it has not only implemented schemes, but has been maintaining effective law and order, he said, adding that the Nirbhaya case was going on for the past seven years and now Nirbhaya’s mother was also lauding the Telangana police action in Disha case.

Meanwhile, celebrations, palabhishekams to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Cyberabad Police commissioner V C Sajjanar were held across Khammam district.

Gynaecologist and Chairperson for Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on sexual harassment of women in Corporate Office Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Dr. Malathi supported the encounter and said that justice has been rendered in Disha case.

The SCCL workers, schools and colleges, members of several social organisations celebrated the moment by distributing sweets to the police and public.

Students of St. Francis De Sales High School hailed the action of Telangana police.

The school headmaster reverend Bonthu Prasad told the students to grow up as a good citizens, respect girls and women. Students should develop social consciousness and be aware of happenings in the society.

