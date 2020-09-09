JusticeForRhea: Bollywood stands in solidarity to ‘smash the patriarchy’

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.

By | Published: 12:02 am

New Delhi: Several Bollywood personalities on Tuesday demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the “patriarchy” and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

This comes briefly after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you,” the quote read.

While celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shaheen Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi only posted the quote on social media, others like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and musician Ankur Tewari complemented it with “#JusticeForRhea.” Actor Sonam Kapoor on the other hand, penned down a quote on “witch hunt” by American novelist Walter Kirn.

“Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted. Walter Kirn,” she wrote in the caption.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

