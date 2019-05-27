Is Justin Bieber coming up with a new album? 

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Washington: Mysterious hint posted by Justin Bieber on his Instagram has triggered fan speculations that he is soon coming up with a new album.

The singer shared a black and white photo of himself with wife Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

However, it was the caption that sparked speculation. He wrote, ” Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka ” In another post, the ‘Baby’ singer can be seen getting cozy with his wife on the couch.

“New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo,” he wrote alongside the adorable photo.

This comes after Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their duet, ‘I Don’t Care’ earlier this month.

Before releasing the audio of the upbeat track, Bieber and Sheeran kept sharing cryptic posts to pique the curiosity of their fans.

The ‘I Don’t Care’ track is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits for the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

The duo’s collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single ‘Love Yourself’.

Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015’s ‘Purpose’, but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track ‘Sorry’.