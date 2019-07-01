Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner’s playful banter

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Justin Bieber has been head over heels in love with his wife Hailey Baldwin and has never shied away from expressing his love. But, his latest post shows that Kendall Jenner, too, is possessive about Hailey. Professing his love for Hailey, the pop star shared an adorable photo of the duo over the weekend. The picture shows the couple getting cosy with each other in the midst of a desert.

“These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul,” he captioned the snap.”You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours,” Bieber wrote, adding the hashtags “forever and ever” and “til the wheels fall off.” Soon after, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, “She’s a little bit mine too,” with an emoji of a girl raising her hand.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018. However, following in the footsteps of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the couple is reportedly planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” a source close to Bieber said. “Hailey is working with a planner,” the source said, adding, “They are both excited.”