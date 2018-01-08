Justin Timberlake reveals he’s the robot in his ‘Filthy’ video

Justin Timberlake
London: Singer Justin Timberlake says that he is the person behind the dance moves of his robot in his “Filthy” video.

The 36-year-old singer donned a black turtleneck and glasses to play an inventor unveiling his droid dancer creation to an audience in the promotional film for his comeback single, and in a behind-the-scenes clip, he’s now revealed he’s also responsible for the automaton’s fancy footwork.

In the clip, Timberlake could be seen wearing a unitard and skull cap and was hooked up to motion-capture equipment while the song played in the background, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He jokingly grabbed his crotch before someone pushed him off balance, and the then took a box and carried it across the stage.

He captioned the clip: “Making of a (robot).”

The “SexyBack” singer recently revealed his upcoming new album, ‘Man of the Woods’, is inspired by his wife Jessica Biel and their two-year-old son Silas, as well as his roots in Memphis.

He said in a video preview posted on Instagram: “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from, and it’s personal.”

