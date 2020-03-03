Juvenile among four held for raping tribal girl in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:51 pm 8:59 pm

Mancherial: A youngster was arrested for allegedly outraging modesty of a girl belonging to Dandepalli mandal, in Luxettipet on Tuesday. Three others including a juvenile were also taken into custody for assisting him in committing the offence. Four mobile phones and trolley were recovered from the four.

Luxettipet Inspector B Narayana said that the accused were Rachakatla Shashikant, Boddu Sai Krishna, Bandela Shiva Krishna and a minor boy, all belonging to different parts of Mancherial district. The victim is a native of 19-year old tribal girl student from Dandepalli mandal centre.

Narayana said that, during the course of investigations, the prime accused Shashikanth admitted that he had sexually assaulted the girl by abducting and taking her to an abandoned school in Ramakrishnapur town on February 25, with the help of Sai Krishna and Shiva Krishna. Sai Krishna summoned the teenager by calling her over the mobile phone and then kidnapped her in a trolley for committing the offence.

Sai Krishna, who initially befriended the girl after finding her phone number when she accidentally called him, harassed her under the guise of loving her.

He, Shiva Krishna and the juvenile guarded the spot when Shashikanth was continuously raping the girl for two days in the school, against her will. They then confined her at Shiva Krishna’s sister home in Mancherial town where she managed to escape and reunite with her family members.

Earlier, parents of the victim lodged a missing complaint with Dandepalli police. Investigations were taken up. The accused were produced before a court and were sent to judicial remand.

