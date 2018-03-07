Juvenile bike lifter held, bikes worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Abid Road police apprehended a juvenile allegedly involved in 18 bike theft cases and another person who was buying stolen bikes from him here on Wednesday. Police recovered 19 bikes, all worth Rs 10 lakh from him.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect, a cell phone mechanic from Pahadishareef and the receiver Mohammed Sabher Quadri, 20, a decorator from Shaheen Nagar.

According to the police, the juvenile was apprehended while moving suspiciously on a bike and he confessed to stealing bikes. He was involved in theft cases registered at Begum Bazar, Saifabad, Punjagutta, Mangalhat and Charminar police stations among others. Quadri was held on charges of purchasing three stolen bikes from him.

“He moved in secluded places in the night and stole bikes from parking areas. He sold them at throwaway prices,” police said.