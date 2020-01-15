Juvenile crime on the rise in Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: There is a steady increase in the number of juveniles in conflict with law in Telangana, including the State capital, over the last three years.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Crime in India’ report for 2018, the number of crimes committed by juveniles, those aged below 18, in Telangana, went up from 998 in 2016 to 1,365 in 2017 and to 1,408 in 2018. In Hyderabad, the numbers were 121 in 2016, which more than doubled to 244 in 2017 and in 2018, was pegged at 363. While 1,520 juveniles were apprehended in 2018 across the State, 407 of them were in Hyderabad.

Now comes one interesting fact. Considering the education and family background of the juveniles apprehended, it was not illiterate, homeless youngsters who were behind all the crimes. Most of them had basic education, with 75 per cent of them being aged between 16 and 18 years.

A snapshot of the crimes as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC) tells us that in Telangana, juveniles were involved in 690 thefts, burglaries, robberies and dacoity put together, in 2018. In Hyderabad, the number was 199. Murders in TS were 30, three in Hyderabad, while hurt and grievous hurt cases in the State were 215, of which 41 were in the capital.

Assaults by juveniles on women with intent to outrage modesty were 85 across TS in 2018, seven of them in the city, while there were 79 rape cases against juveniles in the State, 27 in the capital.

Now, for the education and family background. Of the 1,520 juveniles apprehended in TS in 2018, only 195 were illiterates, while those who had education up to primary were 234. The rest were primary to matric (725), above matric to higher secondary (337) and above higher secondary, 29. Those living with parents were 1,244, while 205 were homeless.

In the city, just three of the 407 apprehended were illiterates, 38 had gone up to primary, 273 were educated above primary to matric and 89 above matric to higher secondary. All the 407 were living with parents.

As for nationwide figures for 2018, in all the States and union territories put together, 38,256 juveniles were apprehended in 31,591 cases. Majority of juveniles in conflict with law apprehended were in the age group of 16 years to 18 years (75.5%). In metropolitan cities, 8,490 juveniles were apprehended in 6,798 cases. Of these, 75.3 percent were aged between 16 and 18 years.

