Jwala Gutta kicks up a twitter row over Saina Nehwal joining BJP

Hyderabad: One would have shrugged it off as another political development, when Saina Nehwal, the Olympic Bronze medalist and Indian shuttler, took the political plunge after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. While the rival political parties chose not to comment, a slightly barbed comment by another shuttler Gutta Jwala raised quite a few eyebrows in the twitterdom.

Its no secret that Jwala and Saina, both Hyderabadi shuttlers do not see eye to eye with each other. But what surprised many was the acerbic comment by Jwala on Saina joining politics. Though Saina chose to maintain silence on her twitter handle (@nsaina), many jumped in with their equally acerbic comments against Jwala (@guttajwala).

Incidentally, while @nsaina has 8.5 million followers, @guttajwala has 1.5 million followers on twitter.

Here is the tweet from Jwala and the responses…

Pehli baar Suna hai…bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya… 🤔 🧐 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 29, 2020

Tumne toh kisi vajah se khlena shuru kiya but khela kya vo aaj tak samajh Ni aaya :/ — raja babu! (@aachesebajao) January 29, 2020

Sabse aachi cheez hai Doosron Ki respect, ju tumse 100 times better hai specially unki. — raja babu! (@aachesebajao) January 29, 2020

