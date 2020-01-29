Jwala Gutta kicks up a twitter row over Saina Nehwal joining BJP

Its no secret that Jwala and Nehwal, both Hyderabadi shuttlers do not see eye to eye with each other. But what surprised many was the acerbic comment by Jwala on Nehwal joining politics.

By Author  |  Published: 29th Jan 2020  9:30 pmUpdated: 29th Jan 2020  10:15 pm
Hyderabad: One would have shrugged it off as another political development, when Saina Nehwal, the Olympic Bronze medalist and Indian shuttler, took the political plunge after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. While the rival political parties chose not to comment, a slightly barbed comment by another shuttler Gutta Jwala raised quite a few eyebrows in the twitterdom.

Its no secret that Jwala and Saina, both Hyderabadi shuttlers do not see eye to eye with each other. But what surprised many was the acerbic comment by Jwala on Saina joining politics. Though Saina chose to maintain silence on her twitter handle (@nsaina), many jumped in with their equally acerbic comments against Jwala (@guttajwala).

Incidentally, while @nsaina has 8.5 million followers, @guttajwala has 1.5 million followers on twitter.

Here is the tweet from Jwala and the responses…

